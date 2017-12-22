NPA declares unilateral ceasefire

The New People’s Army (NPA) declared on Friday an eight-day unilateral ceasefire following President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for a truce for the Christmas holiday.

NPA spokesman Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos made the announcement in statement posted on the communist group’s website on Friday.

“This unilateral declaration of ceasefire shall be in effect from 6:00 p.m. of December 23 to 6:00 p.m. of December 26; and 6:00 p.m. of December 30 to 6:00 p.m. of January 2, 2018,” Madlos said.

He said the declaration was issued upon the order of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) Central Committee “in observance of the Filipino people’s traditional holidays and the Party’s 49th anniversary” on December 26.

“During this period, all NPA units and people’s militias shall cease and desist from carrying out offensive military campaigns and operations against the uniformed armed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and its paramilitaries, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines,” Madlos said.

“Personnel of the AFP and PNP who have no serious liabilities other than their membership in their armed units shall not be subjected to arrest or punitive actions. They may be allowed individually to enter the territory of the people’s democratic government to make personal visits to relatives and friends,” he added.

Madlos, however, said all NPA units would be on “active defensive mode” and would observe “a high degree of alertness and preparation against any hostile actions or movements.”

The government ceasefire will take effect on the same dates, but will last longer, until 11:59 p.m. of December 26, 2017 and the same time on January 2, 2018.