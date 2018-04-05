NPA denies killing Negros city councilor

BACOLOD CITY: The Negros-based Leonardo Panaligan Command of the New People’s Army (LPC-NPA) denied that they are behind the killing of Guihulngan City Councilor Edison dela Rita on Monday.

In a statement sent to local media here late Tuesday night, the LPC-NPA said that after their ambush of

Guihulngan policemen on July 21, 2017, police and Philippine Army forces in the area reportedly suspected that Dela Rita was in connivance with the rebel forces who staged the ambush.

In that ambush, Police Chief, Supt. Arnel Arpon and five policemen were killed and three were wounded.

In the statement, the LPC-NPC said this suspicion led to close surveillance on the activities of Dela Rita and his family by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

The rebels confirmed that Dela Rita was a target of the NPA because of his activities against the people and the revolutionary movement, among them his graft and corrupt practices while he was chairman of the city council’s appropriations committee.

They alleged that Dela Rita was involved in overpricing government supplies while lacking in the delivery of social services to the people.

The statement said that because of these acts, the revolutionary court sentenced Dela Rita to death.

The rebels, however, claimed that Dela Rita begged for mercy and asked that he be subjected to due process, reportedly prompting them to review the alleged cases against him.

The statement said the revolutionary court saw that dela Rita was sincere in transforming himself.

Initial police investigation of the shooting showed that Dela Rita was riding his motorcycle on his way home from their store located in Barangay Poblacion when motorcycle-riding suspects wearing helmets shot him several times.

He died instantly from bullet wounds in the head.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspects also had a back-up rider also on a motorcycle.

Recovered from the scene were slugs from a .45 caliber firearm–nine of them empty, four live and four deformed.

Police are also looking into the possibility that the ambush on Dela Rita is related to the ambush of his bodyguard, Ramon Perez, who was also gunned down last week.

On July 21 last year, Dela Rita and another bodyguard survived an ambush by around 15 NPA rebels in Sitio Mandi-e, Barangay Magsaysay, Guihulngan.

Policemen, who rushed to the area in response to Dela Rita’s call for help, were ambushed a few hours later by about 50 NPA rebels.

Killed were then Guihulngan City police chief, Police Supt. Arnel Arpon, and his men namely Senior Police Officer 2 Mecasio Tabilon, SPO2 Chavic Agosto, SPO1 Jeseal Ancheta, Police Officer 2 Alfredo Dunque and PO2 Alvin Paul Bulandres.