NPA disarms Cagayan mayor’s security, burns equipment

Members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) disarmed the security personnel of a Cagayan town’s chief executive and burned a construction company’s heavy equipment in a neighboring town on Saturday.

Ester Falcon, spokesman of the Henry Abraham Command-NPA East Cagayan, said the NPA rebels disarmed the security personnel of Buguey town Mayor Lloyd Antiporda in the villages of Tabbak and Villasuelo.

In a statement distributed to different radio stations in Tuguegarao City, Falcon said village council members Sergio Tinasa and Jose Mallabo of Tabbak village as well as barangay (village) officials of Villasuelo who serve as Antiporda’s private security personnel, were divested of their firearms.

The rebels confiscated five long assault rifles, a carbine with sniper telescope and three .38-caliber revolvers including ammunition in bulk, the statement said.

The statenent said Buguey residents for quite some time now have been complaining of and asking authorities to disarm the mayor’s alleged “private army” in every barangay for their safety and peace of mind.

According to Falcon, these private security personnel have been causing terror and harassing residents who have been accusing the mayor of corruption, killings and other criminal activities.

The Antipordas, who have been in control of Buguey’s political leadership for decades, have denied all allegations against them saying these are “pure lies and politically motivated.”

Meanwhile, in the neighboring town of Santa Teresita, the rebels also on Saturday burned a dump truck and two backhoes owned by Manila-based DDT Konstract, Inc.

DDT Konstract, Inc., owned by Danilo Tamayo who hails from Santa Teresita, is the contractor of mega structures and high rise buildings in the country such as SM, Robinsons, Ayala, Globe and Hanjin.