NPA flexes muscles in Negros and Bohol

THE encounter between government forces and the New People’s Army in Bilar, Bohol on May 15 caught many by unpleasant surprise as the island province has long been insurgency-free. However, in a way, the NPA never left Bohol. The political grassroots organizations remained when the armed struggle waned and NPA fighters lay low or left for Negros.

The armed group that clashed with troops from to the 47th Infantry Battalion in Brgy. Campagao was reportedly led by Dominic Compoc. Compoc, 52, is a native of the adjacent barangay of Dagohoy and was spotted in Bilar about a year ago with his wife Marilyn Badayos. He is a veteran NPA fighter who has survived countless battles in Bohol and, more recently, Negros. Compoc is one of the most wanted outlaws in the country with a reward of P2.6 million on his head for the crimes of murder, direct assault against person in authority, and rebellion (Bohol Chronicle, May 15 2018). Badayos, arrested in 2011 and 2016, was the secretary of the NPA’s Central Visayas region committee’s Southeast Front.

The May 15 encounter in Bilar was indeed the first encounter between the army and the NPA in Bohol in about a decade. In recent years, a few NPA fighters have been roaming Bohol. A year ago, they fired shots at an army detachment in Inabanga – the NPA’s “punishment” for the military’s accidental killing of an elderly couple during an airstrike against the Abu Sayyaf group members who had infiltrated Inabanga. On May 15, 2015, the NPA claims to have fired at an army detachment in Brgy. San Roque, Mabini (NDFP Visayas, July 7, 2015).

As mentioned, the political organizations remained even after the NPA had been neutralized. In Brgy. San Vicente, Trinidad, the red banner is hoisted, courtesy of a local peasant organization. This is just one of the local organizations under Hugbong sa mga Mag-uumang Bol-anon (Humabol), the Bohol chapter of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP). However, irrespective of the presence of active militant organizations and the NDFP Bohol’s claim that many Boholanos are asking the NPA to go to their areas (NDFP Bohol, May 18 2018), the armed struggle doesn’t seem to have gained steam.

The situation in Negros is different. According to local media, the NPA recently established a new command – the Mt. Cansermon Command—which operates in Central Negros. The Leonardo Panaligan Command, the most active NPA command in Negros, operates in Central Negros too but further northeast. The Mt. Cansermon Command claimed responsibility for the May 7 burning of backhoe, bunkhouse and generator of the National Irrigation Administration dam project in Brgy. Tan-awan, Kabankalan City. On May 12, the command clashed with 62nd Infantry Battalion and CAFGU also in Tan-awan. The encounter cost the lives of two soldiers and – according to the NPA – one NPA fighter, with eight and two wounded on government and NPA side, respectively.

The attack on the NIA dam project site in Brgy. Tan-awan may have been motivated by failed attempts to make the contractor pay “revolutionary tax.” However, the Mt. Cansermon Command in a statement called the Ilog-Hilabangan River Basin Project anti-people. The project’s three dams will cause displacement of local communities. Extortion or not, the dam projects have motivated the NPA to increase its presence in the area.

The six persons known collectively as the Mabinay 6 who were arrested by the 62nd Infantry Battalion last March 3 assert that they are organizers of KMP and not members of the NPA. The lack of gunpowder residues on them negates the claim of the military that there was an exchange of fire. Myles Albasin is obviously a political organizer rather than an NPA combatant. However, her companions in going to Mabinay’s hinterlands were armed escorts from the NPA. The presence of these armed men alarmed local residents who reported it to authorities. The NPA and affiliated political organizers are not necessarily welcome just because they preach the cause of the toiling masses. Reaching out to marginalized farmers is praiseworthy, but bringing the NPA exposes the community to armed conflict.

Incidentally, one of the Mabinay 6 was reported to be a native of Sitio Lapyahan in Brgy. Labogon, Mandaue City, Cebu. Sitio Lapyahan is a highly congested sitio of majority urban poor population in a barangay that once was suspected of being a safe haven for NPA members. The AFP used to keep a close eye on the barangay.

The recent encounter in Bilar, Bohol, is in itself not reason to conclude that the NPA has once again gained a foothold in Bohol. However, the military and the police must step up intelligence-gathering in order to prevent any possible further strengthening of enemy forces in the region. NPA fighters and organizers move freely between Negros, Cebu and Bohol Islands, and their movements should be closely monitored to prevent more unpleasant surprises.