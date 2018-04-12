NPA hitmen kill 3, wound 2 in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: A suspected hitman of the New People’s Army-Special Partisan Unit (NPA-SPARU) attacked a wake in Isabela, egros Occidental killing three person and seriously wounding two others.

Police identified the fatalities as retired Staff Sergeant Jose Joerito Amable, 50, head of the Civil Security Group of Moises Padilla Mayor Magdaleno Peña; retired police Alejandro Borres, 70, and civilian Pedirico Bitgue 3rd, 29.

Wounded in the attack were Timothy Aaron Achivar, 10, and teacher Alquin Geneterula Jr., 34.

Witnesses said the riders of a passing motorcycle opened fire at the victims who were in the house in Barangay Bulad where a wake was being held.

Bitgue ran but was chased down and shot repeatedly; he died on the spot.

Amable’s wife, Marilyn said she has no idea why her husband was killed but suspects he is on the NPA’s hitlist as she heard him mention he is a target f the NPA because of his connection to the Moises Padilla mayor.

Chief Insp. Reuben Pajarito, Isabela police chief, said they have already identified four “persons of interest” in the case.