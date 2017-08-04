DAVAO CITY — A member of the New People’s Army was killed while a soldier was wounded in a series of clashes that took place on Thursday, August 3, in two provinces in Davao Region, a spokesman for the military said on Friday.

The fleeing NPA rebels left behind the body of their comrade as government troops recovered an M16 armalite rifle at the scene of the encounter in Sitio Malbag, Barangay Little Baguio in Malita, said Captain Rhyan Batchar, chief of the information office of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division of the Army in a statement to the media on Friday morning.

Batchar said that about 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, elements of the 73rd Infantry Battalion encountered an undetermined number of NPA rebels in the sitio as they were responding to civilian reports on the presence of NPA rebels in the area.

Before this, Batchar said that the military encountered a series of armed clashes that took place in the town of Montevista, Compostela Valley on Thursday morning.

In this firefight, a soldier was wounded when elements of the 25th Infantry Battalion enountered about 20 NPA rebels belonging to the Guerilla Front 33 and Pulang Bagani 4 in Purok 4, Barangay Mayaon, Montevista.

Batchar said the 15-minute firefight resulted in the recovery of four M16 armalite rifles, one M14 rifle, two M1 garand rifles, one M2 carbine rifle, one .38 revolver, backpacks containing personal belongings and several subversive documents.

The name of the injured soldier was temporarily withheld pending notification to his family.

Pursuit operations against fleeing rebels also resulted in another encounter in the afternoon of the same date, he said.

The 10-mimute clash resulted in the recovery of two M16 armalite rifles, two M14 rifle, two M1 garand rifles, one AK-47 rifle, an improvised explosive device and personal personal belongings, Batchar said.

The government troopers were commended by Brig. Gen. Macairog Alberto, commander of 1001st Infantry Brigade, in a statement on Friday.

“As long as NPA rebels continue to terrorize the people of Compostela Valley, the military will not hesitate to use legitimate force to drive them away from the community and its people,” Alberto said.

In the same statement, Major General Noel Clement, 10th ID commander lauded the continued support of the people to government troopers.

“While we address the armed threats, we shall also intensify our support to the local government units by establishing communities that are conflict-resilient through our Community Support Program (CSP),” Clement said. ALEXANDER D. LOPEZ