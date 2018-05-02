NPA kills soldier, wounds officer

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: A soldier was killed while an officer was wounded in an ambush allegedly by New People’s Army (NPA) insurgents in an outlying village in Quezon, Bukidnon on Monday.

Inspector Jiselle Longakit, spokesman for Bukidnon Police Command, said Private First Class Joehan Macalong was killed while Lt. Kevin Abad was wounded in the skirmish; both of them belong the Philippine Army’s 88th Infantry Battalion (88IB).

The soldiers, on a motorcycle were out to pick up some documents from the residents when the armed group attacked them in Santo Domingo, Barangay Lumantao, Quezon.

Macalong was killed on the spot while Abad managed to run although wounded and sought help from residents in the area who brought him to a hospital.

A combined military and police force was immediately dispatched to the area to go in hot pursuit of the communist group.

Lt. Col. Randy Remonte, commanding officer of the Army’s 88IB, said the military “will seek justice for the families of the aggrieved soldiers.”

He said the victims are members of the security team of the 88IB’s community support program deployed in Lumintao to assist residents in the processing of various livelihood programs.

Meanwhile, another Army soldier was killed while another was wounded after unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen attacked them on Sunday night in Baragay Tinumigues, Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat.

The soldiers were returning from their regular barangay (village) visitations when the ambush happened.

Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, commander of the 33rd Infantry Battalion (33IB), said Corporal Ruel Dordas and Sgt. Julhaib Ajijul were on board a motorcycle heading to their detachment when the gunmen on board separate motorcycles drove alongside and shot them at close range.

Dordas died on the spot while Ajijul sustained minor wounds and was brought by their companions to the hospital.

“We strongly condemn this dastardly act against our soldier. We will strive hard to bring the suspects to the folds of the law,” Cabunoc said.

The barangay visitation is one of the activities the 33IB is pursuing to mediate between warring families so they can settle disputes peacefully. It succeeded in establishing peace in several communities through dialogues.

WITH REPORTS FROM JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL AND DEMPSEY REYES