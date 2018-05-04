NPA leader killed, 4 nabbed in Laguna clash

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: A ranking officer of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was killed while four of its members were arrested after a firefight at a police checkpoint in Barangay Dambo, Pangil, Laguna, on Wednesday.

Chief Supt Guillermo Eleazar, Calabarzon regional director, identified the slain rebel as Ismael Criste, alias Ka Maeng, from Mulanay, Quezon, and leader of the NPA’s Rebolusyunaryong Buwis Para sa Kaaway na Uri.

Arrested were Shirley Martinez from San Antonio, Quezon; Luis Alano from Mulanay; Felicidad Villegas from Pakil, Laguna; and Cristy Lacuarta from Oriental Mindoro.

They are reportedly members of the Cesar Batrallo Command based in the 4th District of Laguna.

Eleazar said they had received an intelligence report that the suspects were out on a mission to liquidate two police officers in the towns of Santa Cruz and Alaminos in Laguna.

A checkpoint was set up and the operatives chanced upon the suspects’ vehicle, a Daihatsu Charade (TSX-372), which did not stop when flagged down by authorities.

Police said Criste engaged the lawmen in a gunfight while his companions eventually surrendered.

Recovered from the suspects were four caliber .45 pistols, an Ingram machine pistol, a Garand M-1 rifle, two sub-machineguns, personal belongings and subversive documents

The captured rebels were turned over to the custody of the Regional Force Mobile of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) region.

WITH REPORT FROM Dempsey Reyes