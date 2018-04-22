NPA leader killed in Davao Sur clash

A LEADER of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter on Saturday with troops in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur where a soldier was also wounded, a military spokesman said.

The NPA rebel was identified as Julito Pueblas alias Taghoy, commanding officer of Sentro de Grabidad of the NPA’s Guerilla Front, said Capt. Jerry Lamosao of the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division.

The wounded soldier was Corporal Kenneth James Balicot.

Lamosao said troops under the 39th Infantry Battalion stationed at Barangay Tuban received a report from a concerned citizen, saying there was a group of NPA rebels who were planning extortion activities.

Responding troops encountered an undetermined number of communist rebels under the command of the Guerilla Front 15, Southern Mindanao Regional Committee at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, said Lamosao.

He said NPA rebels were “withdrawing” from the firefight while “dragging away” several of their wounded members. DEMPSEY REYES