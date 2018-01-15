NPA leader nabbed for murder

BACOLOD CITY: Joint operatives of Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office and the 303rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army on Sunday arrested Isidro Castillo, alias Ka Gesnar, 66, reportedly a member of the Larangan Gerilya 2 of the New People’s Army (NPA) under former priest Frank Fernandez. He was arrested for murder case he is facing before Cadiz Regional Trial Court Branch 60 for the murder of a certain Lt. Fulgencio in 2010. The military said Del Castillo was a member of the Regional Urban White Area Committee of KR-Negros and spokesman of the National Federation of Sugarcane Workers. Del Castillo, of Barangay Pahanocoy here, denied the charge and questioned the process of his arrest after attending Mass at the San Sebastian Cathederal. He said the operatives were not in uniform and did not show him a copy of the warrant of arrest.