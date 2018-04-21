NPA left dead, soldier wounded in encounter

A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was left dead by his comrades after an encounter with troops in Laak, Compostela Valley, while one soldier was wounded.

Captain Jerry Lamosao, spokesman for the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10th ID), said the firefight happened when troops from the 60th Infantry Battalion were conducting military operations at Barangay Kapatagan in Laak.

Lamosao added that the troops received reports that a group of NPA rebels were “planning” to conduct extortion and recruitment activities in the area.

The clash lasted for 45 minutes, with the communist fighters later withdrawing and leaving one of their members dead in the encounter site.

It also resulted in the wounding of a soldier, who is now in stable condition, Lamosao said.

Troops are conducting pursuit operations against the NPA rebels.