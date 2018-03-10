NPA owns up to killing Batangas village chief

Members of the Eduardo Dagli Command of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Batangas claimed responsibility for the killing of a village chief in the town of San Juan town last March 1.

In a statement released by the NPA, the group claimed victory over an operation they referred to as punishment for someone who has been going against the will of the people and allowed himself to be an instrument of a fascist state.

Mario Valdez Sulit, chairman of Barangay Hugom was shot by a gunman backriding a motorcycle on Thursday night as he was entering the garage of his residence. He was declared dead on arrival at the San Juan District Hospital.

The rebels cited instances when some fishermen were prohibited to cross the sea in front of high-end resorts and their boats ​fired at in an attempt to threaten them into returning.

They are also blaming Sulit for being a staunch supporter of anti-poor programs of the local government that destroy the livelihood of fisherfolk.

Barangay Hugom is home to several high-end resorts in what is popularly known as Laiya. Thousands of tourists frequent the place and big developers have entered the market in recent years. This resulted to the relocation of hundreds of residents who used to live near the sea into areas which they claim have displaced them causing the destruction of their livelihood.

For several years now some of the displaced residents have constructed makeshift houses along the road, a sight that one cannot miss on the way to some of the most popular resorts in Laiya.