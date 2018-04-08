NPA owns up to killing of NCotabato councilman

ZAMBOANGA CITY: New People’s Army (NPA) rebels on Sunday owned up to the killing of a councilman in Magpet town in North Cotabato last week.

Isabel Santiago, spokesperson for the rebel group, said Antonio Takinan was killed as punishment for his alleged involvement in the anti-insurgency campaign and human rights violations in the province.

Takinan was shot dead on April 4 while riding a motorcycle with his brother-in-law Robledo Tambunan, who was wounded in the attack.

Santiago accused Takinan of being an intelligence agent for the military and behind the forced recruitment of tribesmen to fight the NPA as government militias. She said the rebel group has ordered Takinan’s death.

“Takinan’s intel activities led to the 39th Infantry Battalion’s indiscriminate mortar shelling and aerial bombardment of lumad communities last December 21. Recently, Takinan aided the 19th Infantry Battalion which has been terrorizing lumad communities of Manobo for several weeks now, forcing civilians to either surrender or admit to being supporters of the NPA,” she added.

Santiago also said Takinan allegedly extorted money from other tribesmen who are locked in bitter land disputes in the town. “Masses also reported that Takinan took advantage of land disputes in the hinterlands of Magpet by extorting from the lumad,” she said.

Takinan’s killing came a week after rebel forces clashed with soldiers from the 39th Infantry Battalion killing three infantrymen in nearby Digos City in retaliation for military operations dubbed as “Oplan Kapayapaan” in the towns of Arakan, Antipas, Roxas and Magpet and Makilala in North Cotabato, and the towns of Santa Cruz and Bansalan, including Digos City in Davao del Sur.

Santiago said the military operations in those areas have targeted innocent civilians and tribesmen.

There was no immediate statement from the military on Santiago’s allegations.