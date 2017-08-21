NPA rebel killed, 2 arrested in Sultan Kudarat

A New People’s Army (NPA) member was killed in a clash with Philippine Army troops at Barangay Laguilayan, Isulan in Sultan Kudarat, while two others were arrested on Sunday. In a report by Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc on Monday, commanding officer of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion, an information received by the troops in the area resulted in the engagement of about 30 NPA rebels in the thickly vegetated area of Daguma Mountain Range. One soldier was wounded in the firefight. Recovered after the clash were of several M16 rifles, a hand grenade and improvised explosive devices. Col. Bismarck Soliba, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, claimed that NPA bandits under “Ka George: were training minors during their encampment. The fierce firefight also displaced about 60 residents who are now housed in a shelter provided by Sultan Sinanggayan, Cabunoc added.