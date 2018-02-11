NPA rebel killed in Abra clash with govt troops

A MEMBER of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter on Sunday at Sal-lapadan, Abra, the Philippine Army said.

Maj. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., commander of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division, said military forces from the Charlie Company of the 24th Infantry Battalion were patrolling Sitio Mabongtot in Barangay Ud-diao at about 7:30 p.m. when 10 “fully-armed” NPA fighters fired at them.

The soldiers were in the area in response to reports by residents that communist rebels have been extorting money and foraging for food.

Santos said the firefight lasted for about 28 minutes, with government forces recovering three M16 rifles, one carbine, one Icom radio and the body of the NPA member.

He added that there were neither civilians nor soldiers killed and wounded during the encounter.

He then claimed that his division was “resolved to clear the province of Abra” of communist rebels “and will not stop until all communist terrorists are gone or have surrendered.” DEMPSEY REYES