NPA rebel killed in Bukidnon clash

A MEMBER of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with Philippine Army troops in Impasugong, Bukidnon, on Friday.

Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesman for the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (ID), said troops from the 403rd Infantry Brigade (IB) were “proactively monitoring” the communist rebels’ activities prior to the encounter.

Quoting Brig. Gen. Eric Vinoya, commander of the 403rd IB, he said the unit got information about the presence of NPA rebels in the area “and we caught them this time.”

The firefight with about 10 rebels happened at about 5:30 p.m. and lasted for more than 10 minutes.

Martinez said the communist fighters were extorting money from residents and g recruiting members in the community, based on reports from the civilians in Sitio Mahan-aw, Barangay Bulonay of Impasugong.

He added that the body of the slain rebel was turned over to local government unit officials for burial if no one will come forward to claim it.

Maj. Gen. Ronald Villanueva, 4th ID commander, said the incident should serve as “stern warning” to the communist rebels based in Northern Mindanao and Caraga region.

“Surrender now or face the consequences of your evil activities. There will be no let-up in our operation to hunt down the remaining terrorist members in this part of the country,” Villanueva added.

The military forces were conducting pursuit and clearing operations at the encounter site as of Sunday.

DEMPSEY REYES