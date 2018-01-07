 NPA rebel killed in Bukidnon

A MEMBER of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed after an encounter with Philippine Army troopers in Bukidnon last Friday, the military reported Sunday.

Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesman of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (ID), said the soldiers from the 403rd Infantry Brigade (IB) were “proactively monitoring” the NPA’s activities at the time before the incident took place at Impasugong.

Quoting Brig. Gen. Eric Vinoya, commander of the 403rd IB, the unit got information about the NPA rebels in the area “and we caught them this time.”

The encounter happened at about 5:30 p.m. last Friday and, according to Martinez, the firefight lasted for about five to 10 minutes against five to 10 rebels.

Citing reports from civilians at Sitio Mahan-aw, in Barangay Bulonay, Martinez said the communist fighters were extorting and recruiting in the area.

“Sad to say that because of the selfish interests of the terrorist leadership who victimize and lure innocent people to join their money-making group, one NPA has to die,” Vinoya said.

Martinez said the body of the slain NPA rebel would be turned over to the local government unit of the town so that he could be given a proper burial.

Maj. Gen. Ronald Villanueva, 4th ID commander, said the incident should serve as a “stern warning” to communist rebels based in the regions of Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

“Surrender now or face the consequences of your evil activities. There will be no let up in our operation to hunt down the remaining terrorist members in this part of the country,” Villanueva said.

Martinez, however, said that military forces were still conducting pursuit and clearing operations. DEMPSEY REYES