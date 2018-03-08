NPA rebel killed in Bulacan encounter

A MEMBER of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with military and police forces on Wednesday night in Bulacan, the military’s Northern Luzon Command said on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom spokesman, said the communist rebel was only identified as alias Buddy, who was on the watchlist of the 2nd Quarter Periodic Status Report since 2015 and a former member of the NPA’s defunct Timog Sierra Madre platoon.

Nato said the encounter at Barangay Nabaong Garlang, San Ildefonso happened at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday when troopers from the Philippine Army’s 48th Infantry Battalion and the San Ildefonso Municipal Police Station were conducting operations in the area in response to the report provided by residents.

From there, Nato said authorities chanced upon the NPA group under the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya “Sierra Madre” of the Central Luzon Regional Committee.

After the encounter, authorities also recovered a hand grenade, a caliber .38 revolver with three rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle and a backpack. DEMPSEY REYES