NPA rebel slain, 2 others surrender in Pagadian

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A communist rebel was killed in a clash with government troops in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday while two others surrendered in Sindangan town in Zamboanga del Norte. Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera, spokesman for the 1st Infantry Division, identified the slain New People’s Army (NPA) rebel as Diego Becsala, whose group clashed with members of the 53rd Infantry Battalion in Lisson Valley. Troops recovered from Becsala a hand grenade and a flag of the rebel group. In another report, soldiers captured a rebel who was wounded in the fighting in Lisson Valley, led by 1st Lt. Roderick Alcantara after a clash with at least 15 rebels. Police did not identify the captured rebel. Two NPA members – Christopher Saplid and Joliber Candao – surrendered to the 44th Infantry Battalion in a village in Sindangan.