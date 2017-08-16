NPA rebels abduct Kidapawan policeman

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Suspected communist New People’s Army (NPA), abducted a policeman in a daring mission in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato on Wednesday.

Lawmen said Police Officer 2 Briston Catalan just brought his children to school and was returning home on a motorcycle when intercepted by armed men, believed to be NPA members, and taken captive.

It was unknown whether Catalan was armed, but police said he is assigned in Makilala town, also in North Cotabato, and residing in Kidapawan.

Police allegedly failed to detect the presence of rebels in the city despite tight security in the region in the wake of the imposition of martial law.

The military also did not release any statement on the audaciously bold operation of the rebels.

Last year, the NPA also seized Police Officer 1 Romy Solana of the Makilala police force and executed him.