NPA rebels attack troops in Davao Oriental, hours before start of ceasefire

TWO soldiers were wounded as their unit encountered some 50 members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in Davao Oriental on Saturday morning, hours before a ceasefire declaration for the New Year celebration started.

Capt. Jerry Son Lamosao, spokesman for the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division (ID), said in a report on Sunday that two sections of the 6th Scout Ranger Company under its command clashed with communist rebels at 6:25 a.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of Barangay Tubaon in Tarragona.

Lamosao said the troops were responding to reports that NPA members have been “harassing” civilians in the area and warning them not to disclose their locations.

“Reports also disclosed that [the]NPA celebrated [the]CPP Anniversary in the area together with some residents and children who are just afraid not to abide with them,” Lamosao said.

CPP is the Communist Party of the Philippines.

As state forces approached the reported location of the NPA, the communist fighters were reported to have fired at the troops and detonated a landmine.

Soldiers managed to maneuver to a position that allowed them to return fire, forcing the enemy to withdraw to different directions from the encounter site.

Lamosao said that the firefight between the communist rebels and soldiers lasted for about 30 minutes.

Lamosao said it could not be determined whether any of the NPA rebels were wounded but that there were bloodstains at the encounter site as the wounded soldiers were brought back for medical assistance.

Maj. Gen. Noel Clement, the 10th ID commander, said that the troops were only responding to reports coming from concerned civilians.

“[This was] in response to the reports that NPA [rebels]are harassing civilians, intimidating and threatening some of the residents, troops launched FMO (focused military operations),” Clement said in a statement sent to reporters on Sunday.

“The NPA [rebels]are grossly, again and again, violating the ceasefire they have declared. It is aggravating then that they bring along with them innocent civilians and the children as shields,” he added.

The firefight between the two sides happened six hours before the unilateral ceasefire of respective parties started.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued the dates of the ceasefire that would be followed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in line with the yuletide season.

A holiday ceasefire was declared last December 23 at 6 p.m. up to December 26 at 11:59 p.m. Another will be observed during the same time from December 31 until January 2. DEMPSEY REYES