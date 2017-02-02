NPA rebels harass airforce detachment in Batangas

Nasugbu, Batagas: Hours after the New People’s Army (NPA) declared on Wednesday that it is terminating a ceasefire agreement with the Philippine government following a series of fatal skirmishes with the military, the rebels harassed a Philippine Air Force (PAF) detachment at Sitio Buntog, Barangay Bulihan in Nasugbu, Batangas. Provincial Police Director Senior Supt. Leopoldo Cabanag said the rebels fired at Buntog Patrol Base manned by 30 personnel from the 730th PAF Combat Group at about 8:15 p.m. No one was hurt in the incident and the rebels escaped after firing more or less 15 to 20 rounds. Early this week, the rebels also attacked the security detachment of Costa del Hamilo Inc, the security agency of Pico de Loro Resort in Hamilo Coast, Barangay Papaya also in Nasugbu.