NPA rebels seize police officer inside Cotabato bar

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Suspected communist insurgents seized a police officer inside a KTV bar in North Cotabato’s President Roxas town in southern Philippines.

New People’s Army (NPA) rebels stormed the HMB KTV Bar and Lodging House in the village of Tuael where Inspector Menardo Cui, Sr., was reportedly having a good time with friends. Cui is the town’s deputy police chief.

Cui was taken out of the bar by rebels while other customers looked horrified on the sight of heavily-armed insurgents.

The military’s Western Mindanao Command did not release any information on the capture of Cui, but police confirmed the incident and said that a search has been launched to recover the official.

The NPA, armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, did not release a statement, but had previously warned of an intensified offensive against the Duterte government following the collapse of the peace talks.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who had supported the NPA when he was mayor of Davao City, branded the rebels as terrorists.