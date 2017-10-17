NPA rebels torch van in Sarangani

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A delivery van of KCC Mall was burned in Malapatan, Sarangani, on Monday morning by suspected members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA). Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, speaking for Police Region 12 based in General Santos City, said about five armed men flagged down the Mitsubishi “wing van” in Barangay Tuyan, Sarangani, at past 9 a.m. Ronald Sanchez, 40, of General Santos City was driving. He told police investigators that he and his five truck helpers–Mijares Bahinting, 22, Palate Jerolyn, 29, Lea Quirante, 34, Virgil Alvarado, 26, and Julieto Sabandal, 23–were ordered to get off the van. Then the five men, who were armed with handguns and two long firearms, introduced themselves as NPA members while men in black uniforms poured gasoline on the vehicle, setting it on fire. Gonzales said the van (ABK 4613) was loaded with sugar, rice, noodles, bottled mineral water and other goods. “The total cost of the vehicle and the merchandise was estimated at P2.5 million,” he added.The suspects then fled toward the forest of Barangay Tuyan. The driver and his companions were left unharmed. Gonzales said they are determining the motive behind the attack and hunting down its perpetrators.

