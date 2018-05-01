NPA recruit surrenders in Mountain Province

GAMU, Isabela: A female member of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered on Monday to the 77th Infantry Battalion (7IB) of the Philippine Army (PA) in Bontoc, Mountain Province. Captain Jeffrey Somera, Army’s 5th Infantry Division public relations chief, said the NPA recruit identified only as “Ka Trese” was only 14 years old when recruited by an NPA commander “Jushua” in Paracelis town, Mountain Province. She said she ran away from her group when spotted by the Army troops. “I decided to surrender because I was tired and physically abused by my comrades,” Ka Trese told Army officials. Ka Trese also turned over four cell phones, subversive documents, three ammunition for M16 rifle, money and a notebook reportedly containing classified information. Major General Perfecto Rimando Jr., 5ID commanding officer, said the expose of Ka Trese confirms the true nature of the communist group.