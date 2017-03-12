NPA RECRUITMENT IN NEGROS REGION DOWN- ARMY OFFICIAL

BACOLOD CITY: The division commander of the 3rd Infantry Spearhead Division of the Philippine Army believes that the recruitment of new members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in the Negros Island Region (NIR) is “declining.”

“The decline of their recruitment activities is a result of the enlightenment of the people that war is not the solution to their grievances toward government,” Maj. Gen. Jon Aying said.

He pointed out that often the rebels resort to threatening the people “but they fail to convince them to join the armed struggle.”

Aying said there are only about 200 rebels based on Negros island “as many have already surrendered.”

“They are intensifying their recruitment activities to augment their dwindling forces,’ he added.

Aying expressed optimism that in 10 years, the island will be peaceful with insurgency weakening.

Earlier, Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Maranon Jr. offered P300,000 to communist rebels who will surrender to authorities.