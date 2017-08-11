NPA sightings in CDO villages alarm police

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Local police enforced strict security measures here following confirmed reports of alleged sightings of armed New People’s Army (NPA) on the outskirts of the city, the police regional command said on Friday. Chief Insp. Mardy Hortillosa, spokesman of Cagayan De Oro Police, said the communist rebels were reportedly sighted in Tumpagon and San Simon, all outskirt villages in the borders of Cagayan De Oro City and the municipal town of Opol, west of Misamis Oriental. He said the local police have been on high alert since the siege of Marawi City last May in anticipation of possible armed men who would try to sow terror in this trading hub of Northern Mindanao. On Wednesday patrol troops were sent to the boundaries here as report of the presence of heavily armed NPAs that resulted in the evacuation of more than 500 individuals in the farming villages of Opol, Misamis Oriental. Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesman of the army’s 4th Infantry Division in Camp Evangelista here, said that 150 families in Nangka-on, a hinterland village of Opol, have left their houses and livelihood after 20 alleged NPA armed men swooped down on the village on August 8.