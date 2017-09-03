NPA slams killing of civilians in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: The New People’s Army (NPA) accused the military and the Philippine National Police (PNP) of killing civilians in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental as “revenge” for the ambush of a team of policemen in July.

In a statement, Ka JB Regalado, spokesman of the NPA’s Leonardo Panaligan Command (NPA-LPC), claimed that innocent civilians are getting the brunt of the military and police retaliation after the July 21 ambush that killed six police officers, including the city’s chief of police.

Regalado said the authorities “are so desperate in tagging the NPA as responsible for the deaths of the six Guihulngan policemen.”

He linked members of the Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade, led by Mako and Mike, to the alleged killings of civilians, including Oscar Asildo, an employee of the Department of Education in Guihulngan City, on August 30.

The rebels, however, did not identify the civilians allegedly killed by the police and military and specific incidents except that of Asildo.

The statement added that the NPA-LPC is open to families of the victims, who may file complaints against the perpetrators before the revolutionary court.

Meanwhile, militant Karapatan-Negros, in a statement, also condemned the killing of Asildo whom they said is a Bayan Muna organizer.

The group also linked Asildo’s killing to the implementation of Oplan Kapayapaan, a counter-insurgency program of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Senior Supt. Henry Biñas, Negros Oriental Police Provincial director, has said there is now a purging of ranks in the rebel movement, especially in northern Negros.

Those suspected of being deep penetration agents are being liquidated because of internal conflict going on within the NPA ranks, Biñas added.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG