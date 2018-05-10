NPA survivor in Bukidnon clash surrenders

CAMP EVANGLISTA, Cagayan de Oro City: A battle-scarred rebel of the New People’s Army (NPA) who survived after days of a running gunbattle with Philippine Army troops in Bukidnon surrendered on Tuesday. Lt. Tere Ingente, spokesman for the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, identified the surrenderer as Anaclito Sanugan Sagula Jr., 32, alias “Jeepy” of Barangay Hagpa in Impasug-ong town. Sagula told the military that he was one of the NPA combatants who figured in an encounter with 8th Infantry Battalion (IB) troops in the “Victory” in Barangay San Luis, Malitbog town. Ingente said Sagula surrendered to the 8th IB patrol base in San Luis with his loaded AK 47 assault rifle. Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Ronald Illana, 8th IB commanding officer, said troops also recovered the body of an unidentified NPA combatant during a clearing operation in the area on Sunday. The body was turned over to Datu Juliano Lipangga, who was contacting relatives or families of the slain rebel. CRIS DIAZ