NPA targets 5 Negros police stations–chief

BACOLOD CITY: Five police stations in Negros Occidental are targets of the New People’s Army (NPA) attacks, according to the provincial police chief.

Senior Supt. Rodolfo Castil Jr. said they received an intelligence report that the communist rebels are targeting the police stations in the cities of Cadiz and Himamaylan, and the towns of Moises Padilla, Hinoba-an and Candoni.

He added that the rebels also plan to assault other stations, based on documents military troops recovered in the second rebel camp they overran in Himamaylan last week.

Castil said all police stations are actually targets and are considered to be under threat and the state’s enemies are just looking for the weaknesses of a police station to plan the attack.

The provincial police chief noted the NPA has deployed spies pretending to be visitors and get photographs of the police stations and its officers and personnel.

He said he has directed all chiefs of police to implement a full alert status at all times and ensure their station’s and the community’s safety.