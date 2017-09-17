NPAs attack biggest solar plant in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: Suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) armed with hand grenades, high powered weapons and grenade launchers attacked and damaged 90 solar panels of the biggest solar farm in Southeast Asia located in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Thursday night.

Reports reaching Cadiz City Mayor Patrick Escalante said the armed men fired from outside the perimeter fence of Helios Solar Energy Corp. solar farm in Barangay Tinampa-an. No one was hurt.

The attack, he said, is part of the rebels’ extortion activities.

Damaged were 90 solar panels, estimated to cost P2.250 million, and one CCTV camera at post No. 43, the police report said.

The same report indicated that an unidentified group of 17 armed men speaking Hiligaynon and Cebuano were seen heading for the crime scene by witnesses before the attack.

About 109 pieces of live ammunition were fired from high-powered weapons, including M-16 armalite rifles, M79/M203 grenade launchers and two firing pins of hand grenades were recovered, the report added.

Escalante said the Army and police met on Friday to discuss measures to strengthen security in one of the largest investments in the province.

The close to P10-billion solar farm was developed through a partnership between Gregorio Araneta Inc. and Soleq, one of Southeast Asia’s largest solar independent power producers, whose mother company is Equis.

Its 132.5-megawatt solar generation facility with 427,392 solar panels located in a 176-hectare area, was inaugurated in March this year.