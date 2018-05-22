NPC plans new privacy inspections

Companies should prepare for renewed privacy compliance checks with a government watchdog looking to address rising cases of data theft.

The National Privacy Commision (NPC) said on Monday that it would be inspecting local firms to ensure that they were adhering to standards developed under the 2012 Data Privacy Act.

“We will be issuing a compliance sweep advisory, but the compliance sweep [this time]will cover more companies,” NPC chief Raymund Enriquez Liboro told reporters.

He said the sweep would include checks of company websites, applications and mobile services.

“[R]esults will then be used as basis for further probes and full-scale compliance checks. By taking this proactive stance, the NPC expects more companies to feel incentivized to comply and take people’s data privacy rights more seriously,” the commission said in a statement.

From just 24 cases filed in 2016, the number ballooned to 221 in 2017, the NPC said. The tally is expected to be larger this year with 208 cases already on file as of end-April.

The increasing number, Liboro said, shows that Filipinos have become more aware of their data privacy rights.

Recent breaches involve two fastfood chains, Wendy’s and Jollibee, whose customer databases were said to have been hacked.

The NPC ordered Wenphil Corp., the local franchise holder of Wendy’s, to notify all consumers affected and the firm has temporarily shut its website. Jollibee, meanwhile, was ordered to halt its online delivery service.

Liboro said companies that are proven to have processed data without consent face penalties such as jail terms of up to three years for officials and fines of up to P2 million.

The NPC, which will be holding its first National Data Privacy Conference next week, is also planning to establish the Philippine Data Privacy Council, which will have oversight over business process outsourcing, government agencies, banks, telcos, health, pharmaceuticals, insurance, hotels and other major industries.