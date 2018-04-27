NPC Senate bets known in May

THE Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) will come up in May with a list of its senatorial candidates for the 2019 mid-term election, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said Thursday.

The list will be composed of seven to eight candidates who believe in the ideals and objectives of the party. Among those who will surely be included are Senators Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, Juan Edgardo Angara and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd who are all running for re-election.

“We are supporting them regardless of their political affiliations. These are people who we think are needed in the Senate and are more or less in line with the objectives and ideals of the NPC,” said Sotto during the Kapihan sa Senado news forum.

Sotto said the party would also consider Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito and Paolo Benigno Aquino 3rd as well as former senators Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and Pia Cayetano.

The chosen candidates will be supported by NPC governors, mayors and congressmen.

“I have discussed this with the leaders of the party, even with ambassador Danding,” said Sotto, referring to NPC chairman former ambassador Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco Jr.

The senator said the NPC list is different from the so-called “the force” in the Senate that also include Angara, Ejercito, Binay, Poe, and Villar.