NPO officials charged for graft

TWO days before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Dante Gierran recommended the prosecution of several officials of the National Printing Office (NPO) led by its Deputy Director Sherwin Prose Castañeda over the controversial issuance of work orders to private printing companies. In a letter to the Office of the Ombudsman, the NBI Anti-Fraud Division recommended the filing of charges against Castañeda, former NPO officer-in-charge Rolando Caluag, Myralyn Soriano, retired NPO employee Ruben Dancel; Edwin Malapajo, vice president of Western Visayas Printing Corporation; Bestforms Inc. president Benjamin Yam, Triprint Corp. president Ramil Tamayo and Metrocolor Corp. general manager Celso Viray. “They committed violation of Republic Act No. 3019 otherwise known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act,” stated in the NBI letter to Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales signed by Deputy Dir. Vicente de Guzman 3rd of Investigation Service. Gierran said the NBI is committed to obey the marching order of President Duterte against graft and corruption.