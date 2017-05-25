NREB board to tackle proposed FiT extension for hydro, biomass

THE National Renewable Energy Board (NREB) will tackle the proposed extension of feed-in-tariff (FiT) rates for hydro and biomass, an NREB official said Wednesday.

“We will definitely discuss with the board on May 29-30, and endorse our resolution to the Department of Energy (DoE),” NREB chair Jose M. Layug Jr. told reporters on sidelines of the Power and Electricity World Philippines 2017 in Pasay City.

He said the renewable energy (RE) developer’s main issue is with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

“NCIP takes time to process, to get their consent and permit, especially in hydro. While for the biomass feedstock, it is also a challenge for them,” he said.

DoE needs NREB’s prior recommendation to act regarding the concerns of RE developers.

Layug hopes the NREB can submit its the final recommendation not later than the third quarter this year.