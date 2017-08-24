NSamar PNP chief sacked for sex abuse

Catarman, Northern Samar: Police provincial director Senior Supt. Caesar Tannagan was ordered dismissed from post in the wake of a sexual abuse complaint filed against him by a policewoman here.

The order, signed by regional director Chief Supt. Elmer Beltejar, was served on Thursday, a day after Police Director Ge­neral Ronald de la Rosa told local reporters here that he will fire Tannagan even pending result of a probe being conducted by the regional investigation division.

De la Rosa was guest during the 116th Police Service Anniversary of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 8 on Tuesday held in Camp Kangleon, Palo, Leyte.

Tannagan was replaced by Senior Supt. Felix Deloy, former regional chief of PRO8 logistics office.

The police officer was not present during ta turnover ceremony at about 11 a.m. in Camp Delgado here attended by Northern Samar Gov. Jose Ong Jr., a representative of Beltejar and the 24 chiefs of police in the province.

Officers at the provincial command said Tannagan left the headquarters early on Thursday morning after receiving the relief order on Wednesday but did not say where he was going.

Police Officer (PO)1 Catherene Galeta Milla accused Tanagan of sexual abuse for allegedly making sexual advances on her on two occasions on August 9 and 10.

In her complaint, Milla alleged that the first attempt happened in Bobon town, inside a van after Tannagan instructed three other policemen to get off and leave them alone. She said she protested the officer’s advances and was able to jump off the van when her colleagues came near. She said they were brought along by Tannagan to Bobon, about seven kilometers away from the capital town, to attend a town fiesta.

On August 10, Tannagan called the victim to report to his quarter where he repeated his advances by force. But Milla kicked and pushed Tannagan and was able to run outside the quarter.

Her colleagues and superior officers advised her to leave the camp immediately and seek help.

Tannagan has denied the accusation calling it a fabrication by some quarters affected by his relentless effort to curb all forms of illegal activities in the province particularly drugs and illegal gambling.