NSFW: New spaces for work

Anyone who has ever experienced working inside Metro Manila is probably well aware of how bad the noise pollution inside the city is, and how difficult it is to deal with while attempting to finish his or her workload.

Normally, people who wish to finish their tasks outside the office would hop into their most decent pair of pajamas and walk to the nearest café, which would be, as expected, also be filled with dozens of people trying to hoard as much space as they can for several hours.

Anyone who has attempted to find a cozy spot inside a café has probably experienced the pain of seeing one person, with only one drink in hand, commandeer a spot for several hours when that spot is supposedly capable of seating at least four more people.

Although cafes supposedly provide comfort for their busy customers, it ironically frustrates the others due to their lax implementation of house rules, or perhaps, because of their lack of rules itself.

Fortunately, another option is now available for professionals who wish to finish their workload and at the same time indulge without having to deal with the stress of finding a spot.

Co-working spaces, unlike cafes, provide a stable and faster internet connection compared to your regular next-door cafés. Most of these co-working spaces likewise ensure the comfort of their customers and implement rules that will benefit everyone in the process.

Here are five of the most popular co-working spaces inside Metro Manila for professionals who are tired of dealing with the hassle of finding a spot inside cafés.

1. The Office Project

The Office Project, or more commonly known as “TOP” has a homey and vibrant appeal. They proudly refer to themselves as a flexible “to-go-to-work space.” They claim to be a hub for creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, innovators and basically anyone who wants to create anything.

Compared to your regular home office, they are more interactive. TOP has a serene and cozy ambiance compared to the regular coffee shops that people flock to. Unlike coffee shops where people are able hoard a whole table for themselves, TOP creates an environment where people are encouraged to share tables and create new connections as well. As their manifesto states: Grow. Connect. Lead. Repeat.

TOP is located at Ground Floor, Unit 1C Alpha Salcedo Condominium, Bautista, Kalakhang Maynila, Manila, Philippines

Business Hours:

Monday-Firday: 9am-10pm

Saturday: 9am-8pm

Sunday: Closed

Rates:

1 hour – 100 php

1 day – 500 php (professionals) 400 php (students)

20 hours – 1500 php (within the month)

2. A SPACE Manila



Unlike typical co-working spaces inside the metro, A SPACE has a “playground-like” feeling which gives it its own unique characteristic. A SPACE has a 24/7 art gallery, football tournaments and floating chairs.

A SPACE provides a place for innovators to relax, and also a place for a community of innovators to get together. It is the perfect co-working space for people who are in the information technology (IT) industry, art and communications community, research community and many others.

Unlike regular offices, which use cubicles to isolate workers from each other, A SPACE has two floors of wide open space, with not a lot of partitions and a lot of windows.

A SPACE is located at 110 Legaspi Street, Makati City

Business Hours:

Operates 24/7 but drop-ins are only from 8am-8pm

Rates:

9,000 php – 12,000 php – monthly club membership

1,000 php – lounge membership

1,400 php – per hour (meeting rooms)

3. Acceler8

Acceler8 is the ideal co-working space for freelancers and those who have just kickstarted their business. It not only provides a space for people to do their work in, it also functions as a place for workshops, community events and training.

It is a place that encourages “business without barriers” which will inspire the younger generation to go beyond their comfort zone and eradicate the fear of building humble connections with others.

Acceler8 is located at 7F Finman Building, 131 Tordesillas St., Salcedo Village, Makati City and LG and 111 Paseo de Roxas, Legaspi Village, Makati City.

Business Hours:

Monday – Saturday – 8am-7:30pm

Rates:

550 php – daily rate

4,450 php – 10-day membership fee

8,450 php – unlimited access to shared facilities

10,000 php – monthly fee, full access

4. BITSPACE

Experience a fast-paced working environment and a dynamic and flexible co-working space at BITSPACE. Whether you want to try it for a day, a week or a month, BITSPACE provides nothing but the best for their customers. They provide high-speed Internet connection and lounges. As a bonus, they also hold weekly events for regulars to interact.

BITSPACE is built with glass walls and their offices ensure that the privacy of their customers is protected and at the same time makes it easy for their customers to connect with each other.

BITSPACE is located at 6th Floor of the PDCP Bank Center in Leviste Corner Rufino Street, Makati City

Business Hours:

Monday – Friday – 7am-7pm

Rates:

250 php – half a day

400 php – whole day

6,500 php – per month

5. Racket Room Collective



Racket Room Collective takes pride in their motto “Get those IDEAS IN MOTION.”

They claim to be a co-working community designed for entrepreneurs to make the most out of their endeavors while being surrounded by like-minded people. They provide lively spaces and encourage productivity and collaboration among their customers.

Racket Room Collective is located at Unit 3G, Symphony Tower 1, Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, South Triangle, Quezon City

Business Hours:

Monday – Friday – 9am-9pm

Rates:

600 php – per day

2,400 php – weekly

6,000 php – monthly

RENJ BARBARA ANNE A. GUTIERREZ