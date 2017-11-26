NSNU, DLL seal Rebisco VL title clash

Nazareth School of National U clipped Holy Rosary College and silenced the home crowd, scoring a 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 victory to set up a title clash with De La Salle-Lipa in the 18-and-under Rebisco Volleyball League at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Laguna on Saturday.

But while the NSNU girls kept their unbeaten run going from the elims to the crossover semis, the Batangas-based squad needed five sets to ward off the Hope Christian High School side in the other Final Four clash in the event sponsored by Rebisco.

De La Salle-Lipa blew a two-set lead but came out strong in the decider to foil Hope Christian, 25-16, 25-21, 19-25, 18-25, 15-8, and gain a crack at the crown in the week-long tournament organized by Metropolitan Sports and Events Group, Inc. headed by Freddie Infante.

The Batangueñas took the first five points in the fifth set then held sway by thwarting every HCHS rally with Kimberly Adajar converting on a Janel Maraguinot one-handed feed to finish off the Hope spikers and seal a face-off with the fancied NSNU side for the crown.

They were disputing the championship at presstime with Hope Christian and Holy Rosary College slugging it out for third place honors in the event backed by Mikasa and Asics.

The National U girls, led by Faith Nisperos, Michaela Belen, Sheena Toring, Ivy Lacsina, Barbie Jamili, Camille Lamina and Joyme Cagande, dominated the hosts in the first two sets then thwarted their rivals’ one last stand in the third to reach the finals without dropping a set.

Hope CHS, which bounced back strong after dropping the first two sets, broke DLL’s fifth set opening run on a Mirgie Bautista error but just couldn’t put it all together, coming in closest at 5-8 and 7-11. An Yvonne Humarang kill and two HCHS miscues all but settled the outcome of the contest.

In other results, Bacolod Tay Tung HS repelled University of Mindanao-Tagum, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12, to place fifth, University of San Jose-Recoletos ripped Leyte National HS, 25-19, 25-6, to finish seventh, Far Eastern U-Diliman survived Koronadal National CHS, 25-18, 26-24, for ninth while Holy Family Academy of Pampanga trounced Angelicum Learning Center of Cagayan de Oro, 25-19, 25-18, for 11th in the 12-team tournament which gathered the top high school squads from NCR, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.