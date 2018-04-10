NTA gives P210M aid to tobacco farmers

The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) has provided P210 million worth of assistance for the Ilocos region to help tobacco farmers reach this crop year’s targeted national production volume of 45 million kilograms of cured tobacco.

With the government aid, the farmers are expected to produce about 6.5 million kilograms or 14 percent of the targeted national production volume.

The NTA distributed P115 million of the P210 million to farmers in the form of cash for land preparation, fertilizers, pesticides, and suckerides.

In the current crop year, the government continues to adopt the market-oriented and technology-based production system through contract-growing arrangement between buyers and farmers, according to NTA Administrator Robert Seares.

Seares said farmers under Tobacco Contract Growing System (TCGS) have been assured of ready access to new technologies, extension, training and information, credit assistance, and prompt payment of their harvest, among others.

Under the TCGS, tobacco buyers provide the inputs required for the production and guarantee to buy all the tobacco contracted at the prevailing prices, but in no case shall be lower than the floor price per kilogram per grade of tobacco.

In 2017 cropping season, around 8,331 tobacco farmers under TCGS were able to cultivate 5,143 hectares of tobacco farmlands recording a production of 43.39 million kilograms valued at P3.18 billion. The country earned an average of $344 million in export revenues from the tobacco output.

In September last year, the NTA approved new floor prices for native, Virginia, and Burley tobacco for this year until 2019.

For Virginia tobacco, which makes up almost 60 percent of the total tobacco production area in the country, the floor price per kilogram increased to P82 for Grade AA, P81 for A, P80 for B, P78 for C, P70 for D, P69 for E, P60 for F1, and P57 for F2.

For Burley, the top-grade A rose by P2, bringing the price per kilo to P70. The floor prices for grades B, C, D, E, and F are now P67, P58, P47, P46, and P38, respectively, an increase of P2, except for Grade F that increased by P1, from the current price per kilo.

The floor prices for native was increased: High-grade, from P70 to P71; Medium 1, from P58 to P60; and Medium 2, from P48 to P50.