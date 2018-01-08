NTRC backs higher casino qualifying fee

A higher qualifying fee for casinos operating in the Philippines will help the government raise funds for its ambitious infrastructure program, a state-owned think tank said.

Describing local casinos as a “lucrative, vibrant, and rapidly expanding industry”, the National Tax Research Center (NTRC) said that Credit Suisse had forecast “Philippine casinos to generate $6 billion by 2018, thus potentially making the country one of the top gaming revenue earners in the world.”

In a report released last week, the NTRC said 54 casinos were operating in the Philippines as of 2016, 74.2 percent more than the 31 recorded in 2007. Of the total, 44 were Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor)-operated casinos and 10 were licensed casinos.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) or gross bets less payouts also grew by 262 percent during the 10-year period to to P128.44 billion from P35.53 billion. Of the 2016 GGR, 80 percent was generated by licensed casinos.

“The government may take advantage of the country’s vibrant gaming industry to help raise needed revenue to finance its development projects such as its ‘Build Build Build’ program as the country gears towards achieving the ‘Golden Age of Infrastructure,’” the NTRC said.

Given the industry’s high income potential, it examined the feasibility of imposing an entrance fee in casinos to raise revenues for the government.

It noted that two measures filed in the House of Representatives — House Bill (HB) 2062 and HB 5871 — propose the imposition of entrance fees for Philippine residents who patronize casinos.

It also mentioned that on October 2, 2017, the Quezon City Council passed a responsible gaming ordinance on second reading.

The proposed local law calls for the collection of a P500 entrance fee from any individual who enters an electronic bingo establishment in Quezon City. Those who want to enter a casino in the city, meanwhile, will have to pay a higher P1,500.

“The proposal to impose an entrance fee in casinos is no longer necessary since there is already a qualifying fee being collected by Pagcor since 1993. It is recommended that the same be strictly enforced in all casinos operating in the Philippines,” the NTRC noted.

Based on the 5.56 million annual average number of local entrants from 2014 to 2016, mandatory imposition of the P100 qualifying fee would generate P556 million for the government.

It recommended that the rate, unchanged since 1993, be raised to P500 to factor in inflation.

“Aligning it to Quezon City’s proposed rate at P1,500 could greatly discourage local people from playing in the casino since even without gambling yet they could already lose in a sense P1,500,” it noted.

Assuming an 80 percent reduction in the number of local entrants, the revenue generated will still amount to P1.67 billion.

The House proposals to impose a fee of P3,000.00 or P3,500, meanwhile, was deemed by the NTRC as too high.

Notwithstanding the contribution to the country’s economic growth and potential to generate government revenue, gambling has attendant social costs that must be managed carefully, it said.

“The collection of higher qualifying fee in all casinos could be a practical way to discourage those who do not have enough money to spend in casinos,” the think tank concluded.