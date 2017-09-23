NU Bulldogs maul LPU in Ang Liga

National University soundly thrashed an undermanned Lyceum of the Philippines University 5-0, to regain the lead in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Saturday at the Blue Pitch in Circuit, Makati City.

Five NU booters found the back of the net as they reclaimed the pole position with 14 points on a 4-2-1 win-draw-loss record.

The Bulldogs also got back to the winning track following their dismal goalless draw with the winless University of the East.

With their first loss in the preseason, the Pirates saw their four-game winning run snapped as they skid to the second spot with 12 points.

Lawrence Colina sparked the goal fest with an empty net strike in the 41st minute while Jekar Sullano struck from close range to double the lead three minutes later.

National U continued its rampage in the second half as captain Patrick Valenzuela got himself to the scoreboard shortly after the restart.

Already down by three goals, Lyceum suffered a huge blow after Riel Mark Subebe got sent off for a second yellow card infraction in the 56th.

The Bulldogs took advantage of the shorthanded Pirates as Sean Epili easily scored at the hour mark before substitute Francis Mbei closed out the rout with his goal in the 80th.