NU Bulldogs whips West Crame-San Juan

The National University Bulldogs turned back guest team West Crame-San Juan, 89-75, last Saturday to pick up win no. 2 in the 15th Fr. Martin Cup Division 2 basketball tournament at the San Beda-Manila campus in Mendiola.

Cyril Gonzales and Paul Manalang shot 19 and 18 point for the Bulldogs to move into the lead of Group A in the seniors division.

Gonzales struck with 12 points in the second period as the Bulldogs went on to take a 55-33 halftime advantage.

Terrence Mustre drilled in 15 points for the Adamson Falcons as they won over San Beda-B, 74-67, in another senior division match for their second win in three games in Group B.

San Beda-A, led by Eugene Toba with 32 points, demolished the Letran Knights, 101-73, to join the Bulldogs in the Group A lead at 2-0.

The three big wins came as the College of St. Benilde Blazers handed the Diliman College Blue Dragons their first loss after four games with a 95-91 beating in another Group B encounter.

Manila Patriotic School tripped Xavier School, 82-74, to move ahead in Group A of the junior contest with their fourth straight win.

Junnie Goyo gunned down 20 points as the Diliman Preparatory School Baby Blue Dragons whipped Far Eastern University, 73-58, to lead Group B with their 3-0 record.

The NU Bullpups put away Paco High School, 82-61, to improve at 2-1 also in Group B.

The other week, Robert Minerva fired 25 points for the NU Bulldogs in their 87-72 stopping of San Beda-B.