NU extends winning streak to 35

TITLEHOLDER National University (NU) extended its winning run to 35 games by dismantling Adamson University, 85-53, on Wednesday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Gemma Miranda and reigning Most Valuable Player Afril Bernardino teamed up for 46 points as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the season.

Miranda also pulled down 13 rebounds.

University of the East, behind Love Sto. Domingo’s 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, routed University of the Philippines, 69-51, for its second win in three contests.

The Lady Falcons fell at 1-2, while the Lady Maroons remained winless in three starts.

Games on Saturday (Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – UST vs UP (Women)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs AdU (Women)