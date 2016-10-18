NU girls stay perfect, UST seizes boys lead in UAAP volley

NATIONAL University, the defending girls volleyball champions, swept Far Eastern University-Diliman, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17, to stretch its perfect run to eight games on Saturday in the UAAP Season 79 high school volleyball tournament at the Adamson University gym.

But the Bullpups’ boys were not as fortunate, as the titleholders ended an eight-game winning streak following a narrow 25-18, 20-25, 16-25, 19-25, 15-17 defeat to the Baby Tamaraws.

NU’s setback allowed UST to grab the solo lead in the boys division after beating University of the East, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, for its ninth win in 10 contests.

The Tigresses kept within distance of the Bullpups to stay in second place in the girls side with a 7-1 slate, as UST made quick work of Adamson University, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 .

In the other girls’ match, UE downed UP Integrated School, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15, to keep its Final Four chances afloat.

In other boys’ results, De La Salle-Zobel turned back Adamson University, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16, while Ateneo prevailed over UPIS 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.

Action resumes on Saturday with another seven-game bill at the same San Marcelino venue. Last Sunday’s schedule was cancelled because of Typhoon Karen and will be played at a later date.