NU halts UE run in men’s play

MEN’S titleholder National University handed University of the East its first loss of the UAAP Season 79 lawn tennis tournament with a 3-2 victory over the weekend.

Besides keeping their championship hopes alive with a 3-3 record, the Bulldogs ended the AJ Lim-led Red Warriors’ six-tie winning run at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

“Great effort today guys. We couldn’t pull it off today, but I will always be proud to be part of our team! Let’s take this as a lesson to keep fighting and moving forward. Heads up, RED WARRIORS!!!,” said Lim, who is still undefeated in seven singles matches in a Facebook message.

Reigning women’s champions NU extended its perfect run to six following a 4-1 conquest of Ateneo.

The men’s and women’s teams of University of Santo Tomas keep their hold of second place via identical 4-1 wins over De La Salle and UP, respectively.

The Growling Tigers improved to 4-2 to stay above the third-running Bulldogs in the race for one of the two slots in the best-of-three men’s championship.

UST stayed within reach of NU in women’s play with its fifth win in six ties.

The Lady Maroons remained in third place behind the Tigresses with a 2-3 card.

The team ties will resume at 8 a.m. today at the same Malate venue.