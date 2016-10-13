NU inches closer to 3rd straight badminton crown

National University (NU) eyes to clinch their third straight title against Ateneo de Manila University in Game 2 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s badminton finals on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall in Malate, Manila.

The Bulldogs took the series opener after sweeping the Blue Eagles, 3-0, on Wednesday.

“Actually, before the game started, I challenged them. I told them that we’re already here, one game away from the championship. I hope you do not give your games easily because we’re really near, just a step away and we will be there,” said NU head coach Jaime Llanes.

The NU mentor also pointed out that his players need to lessen their errors. “I hope they would lessen the mistakes they had because I noticed that there were several errors on our part and I worry about that.”

“With the adjustment, I think it would be on the strategies and more on pep talk because they all know what to do. So players would only differ on the psychological aspect which is a big factor during games,” Llanes added.

In the women’s finals, University of the Philippines (UP) also gun for their third consecutive tiara after surviving Ateneo on Wednesday, 3-2, in their own championship showdown.

“We fought with vengeance,” said UP head coach Tosi Alcasid in a text message on Thursday.

Malvine Ann Venice Alcala dispatched Patrisha Edricka Malibiran in straight sets in the deciding match, 21-10, 21-14.

“(We’re) preparing to master the skills and trying to have a good rest in spite of having academic needs to recover from absences,” Alcasid added.

The Lady Maroons and the Lady Eagles will battle on Saturday after the NU-Ateneo clash that will start at 9 a.m.