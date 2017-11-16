NU jins still unscathed

NATIONAL University stayed perfect in both divisions, moving closer to its first-ever golden double yesterday in the UAAP Season 80 taekwondo tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym.

The back-to-back title-seeking Lady Bulldogs followed up their 6-1 win over University of the East Wednesday with a 7-0 shutout of Far Eastern University for a spotless 3-0 card.

Gunning for its first-ever men’s crown, NU beat University of the Philippines, 6-1, and Ateneo, 7-0, in succession to stay undefeated in four bouts.

FEU is also unbeaten in men’s action with a 2-0 slate following last Wednesday’s narrow 4-3 victory over UP.

University of Santo Tomas seized solo second as it primed up to its much-anticipated duel with NU today, which could be the women’s title decider with a 5-2 victory over long-time rival De La Salle.

In the morning session, the Tigresses, who now sport a 3-1 slate, scored a quick 7-0 victory over the Lady Tamaraws.

UP overwhelmed UE, 6-1, to improve at 2-1 in third place in the other distaff side match. De La Salle, meanwhile, has lost two straight after winning its two opening day fights to fell in fourth spot.

In the other men’s morning bouts, titleholder Growling Tigers nipped Ateneo, 4-3, for a 2-1 card while the Green Jins toppled UE, 6-1, to enter the win column after a 0-2 start.