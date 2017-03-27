NU, La Salle brace for Tams challenge

TITLEHOLDERS National University and De La Salle are trying to hold off traditional power Far Eastern University in their respective divisions as the UAAP chess tournament reaches the final two rounds.

he Bulldogs have a 12-round total of 38 points, three ahead of the Tamaraws, who have 35 points, while the Lady Archers are tied with the Lady Tamaraws in first place with 39.5 points.

With reigning MVP IM Paulo Bersamina and FM Austin Jacob Literatus leading the charge, NU notched a 3.5-.5 win over Ateneo in Round 12 Sunday at the Henry Sy Sr. Hall inside the De La Salle University campus.

Starring last year’s MVP WIM Bernadette Galas and WFM Marie Antoinette San Diego, the Lady Archers overwhelmed the Lady Bulldogs, 4-0.

The Lady Tamaraws, led by WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and WFM Shania Mae Mendoza, easily beat the Lady Eagles, 4-0.

University of the East is locked in a tight battle with University of Santo Tomas in third place in the men’s division, 28-27.

The Lady Warriors are also ahead in the battle for third spot against the Tigresses in the distaff side, 25-22.5.

Round 13 on Saturday will be held at the Ozanam Audio Visual Room inside the Adamson University campus before it shifts back at the Henry Sy Sr. Hall inside the De La Salle University campus for this Sunday’s final round.