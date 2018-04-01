NU, La Salle press on in UAAP chess tilt

NATIONAL University stayed on course for a third consecutive men’s championship, while De La Salle opened a four-point lead over defending champion Far Eastern University in the women’s lead in the UAAP Season 80 chess tournament.

The Bulldogs amassed a 12-round total of 35 points, 4.5 ahead over the second-running Green Woodpushers (30.5) and seven clear off No. 3 Tamaraws (28) heading into the Holy Week break.

Seeking to regain the women’s title it won two years ago, De La Salle tallied 40.5 points, while FEU is in second place with 36.5 points. University of the Philippines is running third with 30 points.

The Bulldogs’ drive for a fifth title overall, as well as the Lady Woodpushers’ bid for a record seventh crown will all lie in the last two rounds this weekend at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena.

In the juniors division, FEU-Diliman continued to lord it over with a 12-round total of 32.5 points, four ahead off NU (28.5) and five clear of UST (27.5).