NU, Letran enter Fr. Martin Cup QF

The National University Bullpups and the Letran Squires fought off separate rivals last Saturday to formally earn quarterfinal slots in the 15th Fr. Martin Cup Division 2 basketball tournament at the St. Placid gymnasium inside San Beda-Manila campus in Mendiola.

Kevin Quiambao fired 19 points while James Pradella contributed 16 points for the Bullpups as they stopped the Malayan Red Robins, 98-57, in Group B of the junior division.

The Squires drew big baskets from Justine Latonio and Jethro Cerveza in turning back the Rich Golden Shower Montesorri School Spartans, 75-72, in Group A of another junior contest.

The two teams, along with the Spartans reached the quarterfinals, which begins this weekend.

The Bullpups topped Group B with their 6-1 win-loss record, and they will meet San Beda-Manila B at 9:30 a.m. in a crossover quarterfinal encounter this Saturday.

Latonio and Cerveza drilled in 14 and 13 points for the Squires, who took the top Group A berth with their 6-1 win-loss slate.

The Spartans, led by John Ospeg with 13, settled for third place and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-2 record.

The Squires takes on San Beda-Rizal A at 12:30 p.m. also on Saturday while the Spartans, will meet the Diliman Preparatory School Baby Blue Dragons at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, top Group B qualifier Adamson University meets Group B rival NU-B in a senior quarterfinals match with La Consolacion College on Sunday at 8 a.m.

The Letran Knights takes on the Diliman College Blue Dragons at 9:30 a.m. while San Beda-A tangles with NU-B.